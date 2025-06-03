17-year-old pregnant woman in critical condition after Corsicana shooting

The Brief A 17-year-old pregnant girl was shot in Corsicana over Memorial Day weekend, critically injuring her but sparing her unborn child. The victim is recovering in the ICU in Dallas with significant internal injuries, while her family is pleading for information about the shooting. Police have not yet provided updates on the investigation into the shooting, and the motive remains unknown.



A shooting over Memorial Day weekend at a home in Corsicana nearly took the life of a teenager and her unborn child. The expectant mom is hospitalized in Dallas and her family is pleading for anyone with information to contact the police.

Memorial Day shooting

17-year-old Malaina Gonzales continues to recover at Parkland hospital.

Malaina Gonzales’ mother, Gaberial Gonzales, tells FOX 4’s Alex Boyer that her daughter remains in the ICU and is slowly improving as the bullet barely missed her baby.

Gaberial Gonzales

Malaina was shot while enjoying a BBQ in the front yard of her family's home in Corsicana over Memorial Day weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Malaina Gonzales

Malaina, who was sitting on a chair by the front door, was shot in the stomach. Her mom says that the same bullet exited her daughter's body and went into her friend's arm, who was sitting next to her.

The baby boy wasn't injured, but Gaberiel says doctors have had to remove her daughter's gall bladder.

Her liver, colon and pancreas have damage caused by the bullet, and she's also on a feeding tube.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Gaberial said earlier in the day the family noticed who she described as two young boys wearing hoodies, walking by and looking in their direction. They didn't think much of it. A short time later, the duo reportedly returned and shot towards the house.

"Just kind of odd it's 90-degrees outside, and they are wearing hoodies looking back and staring at us," said Gaberial.

She tells FOX 4 that she doesn't know what the motive for the shooting was.

What they're saying:

"It's just the scariest moment of my life seeing my daughter on the floor bleeding and turning pale just not knowing what was going to happen," said Gaberial. "I don't wish this on anyone, not even my worst enemy."

As Malaina continues to recover, the family wants answers.

"How would you feel if this was your daughter? Someone needs to speak up if they know something. I want them to pay for what they did to her," said Gaberial. "Night times are the worst because I just lay there just looking at her and I feel helpless."

Malaina's paternal grandmother, April Willis, notes the recovery efforts of Malaina's child, but her frustration grows with the lack of answers about what occurred that weekend.

"The OBGYN team has been awesome. They come in twice a day. The heartbeat has been right on point, she has felt him move," said Willis. "Scared. Very scared for her and the baby. Now I'm at my angry stage. I know someone knows something."

Malaina Gonzales (left), April Willis (right)

What's next:

No word on when her daughter would be discharged.

FOX 4 contacted Corsicana police requesting an interview and an update on the case but has not yet heard back.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Corsicana police department.

Those who do can remain anonymous.