17-year-old fatally shot inside hotel room near Dallas Love Field

A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting at a hotel near Dallas Love Field early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m., at the Hawthorn Suites, located at 7900 Brookriver Drive.

Responding officers found that a shooting happened in room #221, and found Tony Evans Jr. had been shot.

Evans was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police a group of teens were partying in a room when the shooting happened.

Police are continuing to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call their detective at 214-671-3646.