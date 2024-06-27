17-year-old charged for Arlington double shooting

article

A 17-year-old is facing charges for a double shooting that left one person dead in Arlington earlier this week.

Arlington police said the shooting happened on Monday night in the 400 block of Claire Court, which is in a neighborhood near W. Division Street and S. Bowen Road.

Officers found a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man inside a vehicle that had been shot up. Both had gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old died from his injuries on Wednesday. He was identified as Jesus Galarza of Fort Worth.

The 20-year-old’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators now believe the two victims arranged to meet 17-year-old Joshua Nunn in the neighborhood to engage in high-risk drug activity.

After some sort of disagreement, Nunn opened fire on their vehicle.

Nunn turned himself in at the Tarrant County jail on Thursday morning.

He’s now charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.