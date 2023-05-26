17-year-old arrested for threat against Euless Trinity High School

article

An online threat led to the arrest of a high school student in the Fort Worth suburb of Euless.

Police arrested the Trinity High School student before school on Thursday.

They have not yet released the 17-year-old’s name and mugshot.

The teen is accused of posting a threat against the school on social media. Police said it was not credible.

Trinity High School is in the Hurst, Euless, Bedford Independent School District.

"Regardless of the manner in which a threat is made, every threat will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If you or your student see or hear something that concerns you, please continue to share that information with school staff or the local police department so it may be addressed," the district said in a statement.

HEB ISD said student safety is its top priority.