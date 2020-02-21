17-year-old arrested for Fort Worth woman’s murder

article

Fort Worth police have made an arrest for the death of a 33-year-old woman.

The fatal shooting happened on Jan. 9 in front of a home on Canyon Circle, which is a residential street near Altamesa Boulevard and McCart Avenue.

Someone fired a high-velocity gunshot that hit Anjonae Eubanks in the head. She died at the scene.

Anjonae Jenice Eubanks

Police on Friday said they arrested 17-year-old Leontye Willis for Eubanks’ murder. He is being held in the Tarrant County jail with no bond set.

It’s not yet clear if Willis and Eubanks knew each other. Police did not release a motive for the shooting.