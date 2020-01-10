Woman shot and killed outside south Fort Worth home

article

A woman died in an overnight shooting in south Fort Worth.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in front of a home on Canyon Circle, which is a residential street near Altamesa Boulevard and McCart Avenue.

Fort Worth police said someone opened fire and hit a woman. She died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. Police only said she is 33 years old.

Police questioned witnesses but are still looking for the shooter.