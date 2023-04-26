16-year-old shot and killed after minor car crash, Dallas police say

Dallas police believe a minor car crash on Tuesday night led to a 16-year-old being shot and killed, and the shooter is still on the loose.

Investigators say that the victim and three other people were inside a car driving on Santa Anna Avenue, east of White Rock Lake near Shiloh Lane, when the car hit the side mirror of another vehicle.

The suspect then turned around and fired multiple shots. The 16-year-old inside the car was hit by one of the shots.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police have not made an arrest in the case at this time.

Investigators say they believe the vehicle was a beige or tan SUV or truck.

Featured article

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.