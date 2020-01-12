16-year-old killed, man shot during drug deal 'gone bad' in Desoto

article

A 16-year-old was killed and a Duncanville man was shot in what Desoto police are calling a drug deal “gone bad” Saturday evening.

Police said this happened just before 7 p.m., in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Beltline Road in DeSoto.

Responding officers found two males who had been shot in a small sedan that had crashed into an unoccupied SUV in the apartment’s parking lot.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots just before the crash, and saw two men flee on foot.

The 16-year-old, who police said is from Fort Worth and attended Duncanville High School, was later pronounced dead from a "head wound" at the hospital.

The Duncanville man, who police said was the driver, was hospitalized, and is said to be in stable condition after emergency surgery.

The names of the 16-year-old and Duncanville man are not being released at this time.

Investigators searched the scene, and found shell casings and drug paraphernalia inside the sedan.

No arrests have been made, and police are working to identify the other people involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Desoto PD at 469-658-3050.