16-year-old girl shot after party in DeSoto; suspect at large

DeSoto police officers responded to a shooting with injuries in the 500 block of Edmonds Way on Sunday night.

What we know:

At approximately 10:30 pm, upon arrival, police located a 16-year-old female victim in the front yard of a nearby residence.

The victim had recently attended a large party in the 500 block of Buckingham Place, which was dispersed by police prior to the incident.

Shortly after the party ended, the victim was standing with several teens in front of the home on Buckingham Place when an unknown perpetrator approached the group on foot and fired multiple gunshots, striking the victim twice.

The perpetrator possibly fled the scene in a dark sedan.

The victim managed to flee the area and was later found by officers on Edmonds Way.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

DeSoto Detectives are actively investigating the incident and are seeking information regarding the suspect and the vehicle involved.

Authorities urge anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist with the investigation by calling detectives at (469) 658-3050.