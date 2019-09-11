16 North Texans honored with Star of Texas award

Sixteen North Texas public servants were honored Wednesday morning by Governor Greg Abbott with a Star of Texas award.

The award goes to police officers, firefighters, and first responders who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

It commemorates those who made profound commitments while performing their duties.

Gov, Abbott met with the recipients, along with the families of those who died in the line of duty, at the state capitol.

“Today, we honor these heroes for their service and their sacrifice. They all faced immense challenges, but in the face of those challenges, they responded like heroes,” said Gov. Abbott. “I want to thank all of the peace officers, firefighters, emergency responders across our entire state. I want to thank you for your constant courage. I want to thank you for your sacrifice that you make every day to keep Texas safe.”

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall was also there to support her department.