14-year-old dies after accidentally being shot by older sister in Fort Worth, family says

A 14-year-old was killed after being accidentally shot by her 21-year-old sister, the victim's family said.

Family members said another adult family member witnessed the shooting and tried to save the girl.

It’s an Easter one Fort Worth family will never forget.

A pink memorial sits in the front yard honoring Natavia Lewis.

Fort Worth police responded to the home on Daniel Street in south Fort Worth Friday to find the teenager with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe this was an accident.

Family members said Lewis and her 21-year-old sister found the firearm in a closet.

They told FOX 4 Lewis’ older sister thought the gun wasn’t loaded, but it went off and Lewis was struck.

She was later pronounced dead.

However, it’s still unclear who the gun belonged to.

"We were here. We heard a shot, and then we heard screaming," Maimee Calton recalled.

Just a few houses down, Calton said she knows the girls’ grandfather.

"We are good friends. We grew up together. I didn’t even know it was her until the next day when he told me what happened," she said. "Everything going on nowadays has a gun involved in it."

Just days ago, in Arlington, a 2-year-old fatally shot himself with a gun that he found in his older brother’s room.

The boy’s mother called 911 and said her child was bleeding.

The toddler later died at the hospital.

Investigators spent last week interviewing both the mother and the older sibling, who was deemed a minor.

No charges have been announced in that case.

Back in Fort Worth, neighbors on Daniel Street celebrated Easter Sunday, but for one home, the day was spent much different.

"Just two days before Easter, that’s horrible," Calton said.

Fort Worth homicide detectives did investigate the case. They interviewed the witness, along with the older sister.

No arrests have been made. Investigators believe no charge will be filed.