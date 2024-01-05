12-year-old driver crashes SUV into tree, pre-teen passenger killed, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating a single car crash that killed a 12-year-old passenger, where the driver was also a 12-year-old.

Police say the crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, January 4 on Lasater Road in southeast Dallas.

Investigators say the SUV the 12-year-old was driving south on Lasater when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

A 12-year-old passenger died at the scene.

The 12-year-old driver and 2 other passengers, 11 and 12, were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police did not give any information about the owner of the vehicle or how the children took it.

The crash is under investigation.