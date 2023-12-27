Texas 11-year-old dies after crashing car into tree, DPS says

A Texas boy is dead after crashing the car he was driving into a tree early Wednesday morning.

The 11-year-old from Tyler, Texas crashed a 2020 Hyundai Tucson into a tree in Smith County just before 3:30 a.m., according to Texas DPS.

Officials say the car was traveling west on County Road 220, about 6 miles east of Tyler, when the 11-year-old lost control and struck a tree.

The boy was the only person in the car at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

The name of the 11-year-old has not been released.

Texas DPS also hasn't said how the boy was able to get access to a car.

DPS said the crash is under investigation with no other information available at this time.