1 killed after SUV drives off SH 114 bridge, Southlake Police say

Southlake Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a car that drove off of the SH 114 bridge.

Witnesses told police that at around 1 a.m. they saw the driver in a black 2008 Nissan SUV driving westbound on the highway.

When the vehicle went over the bridge at Kimball Avenue the driver veered off of the bridge, falling onto the roadway below, according to witnesses.

Only the driver was inside the vehicle at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured article

Southlake police say the driver was a 28-year-old male.

The driver's identity has not been released at this time.

Kimball was closed for hours overnight for investigators. It has since reopened.