11 dogs seized from Sulphur Springs home in animal cruelty case

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: SPCA of Texas

The Brief The SPCA of Texas seized eight adult dogs and three puppies from a home in Sulphur Springs following reports of dogs fighting. Responding deputies discovered a deceased dog in the kitchen and numerous thin animals living in severe filth, trash, and debris. The rescued dogs are undergoing veterinary care ahead of a June 18 custody hearing; no animal cruelty charges have been filed yet.



The SPCA of Texas removed several dogs from a home in Hopkins County as part of an animal cruelty investigation.

What we know:

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on June 8 from a man in Sulphur Springs who said several dogs were fighting in his home and he was unable to separate them.

When deputies arrived, they found numerous dogs in the house with "excessive accumulations of urine, feces, trash, and other debris," according to the SPCA of Texas.

The body of a deceased dog was also found in the kitchen.

The man who placed the 911 call was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency.

Dig deeper:

SPCA of Texas’ Animal Cruelty Investigation unit returned two days later to seize eight adult dogs and three puppies. They also removed the body of the deceased dog.

The investigators observed several altercations between the animals and noted that they appeared thin.

What they're saying:

"Cases involving large numbers of dogs often present unique welfare and safety concerns, particularly when animals are living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions," said SPCA of Texas’ ACI Unit Chief Investigator Courtney Burns. "As stress levels increase and dogs are forced into close proximity with one another, competition for essential resources and limited opportunities to avoid conflict can increase the likelihood of fights and injuries. We appreciate the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office for their swift response and assistance in this case."

What's next:

The seized dogs are receiving veterinary care while the investigation into possible animal cruelty continues.

At this point, no charges have been filed in the case.

A custody hearing for the dogs was scheduled for June 18.

SPCA of Texas is also still trying to capture several loose dogs on the property.