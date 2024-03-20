100+ Erath County animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions

Rescuers seized more than 100 animals living in unhealthy and unsafe conditions in Erath County, south of Fort Worth.

The Erath County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call earlier this month about dead animals on a property on Country Road 712, a few miles north of Stephenville.

On Monday, officers searched the property and found the dead animals in various stages of decay.

They also found several dogs, cats, hamsters, rats lizards, snakes, birds, horses, goats, pigs, and a ferret with inadequate food, water, and shelter, the sheriff’s office said.

The surviving animals were seized and are now being cared for by an animal rescue group at an undisclosed location. Some are receiving treatment from veterinarians.

"The seized animals clearly have been living like this for some time as evidence of dead animals in various stages of decay were found on the property," said Monica Ailey-Welborn, the president of Animal Investigation and Response.

The nonprofit helps law enforcement officials across Texas on large-scale animal cruelty cases. In this case, AIR will try to give the animals a second chance at a better life pending the outcome of a custody hearing.

"Erath County Sheriff’s Office no doubt saved these animals from a deplorable fate, and we are proud to assist them in warrant service and as part of the emergency temporary sheltering team," Ailey-Welborn said.

The sheriff’s office said a criminal investigation is ongoing.