10-year-old Carrollton girl missing after mother is found dead

Carrollton police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl after her mother was found dead overnight.

The girl is Rosemary Lee Singer.

Her mother, 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos, was found dead by a roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment on Hebron Parkway near Josey Lane.

Police think Rosemary may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who is Ramos' ex-husband.

He may be driving Maria's 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with the Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Singer has ties to Hillsboro, south of Dallas, but police aren’t sure where he is headed.

Anyone with information about the pair is urged to call 911 immediately.

Carrollton police have requested a statewide Amber Alert but it hasn't yet been approved.