10 busted in Tarrant County for online solicitation of a minor

Tarrant County
FORT WORTH, Texas - Ten people are charged with online solicitation of a minor after a Tarrant County sting.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said the following suspects all thought they were going to meet a teenager – either a boy or a girl – for sex.

  • Paul Aceves believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
  • Yadav Manish believe he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
  • Matthew Wilson believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
  • Ladrick Deon Mackey, a registered sex offender, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy.
  • Aashish Moorani believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
  • Byron Cochrain Jr. believed he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.
  • Mauro Garcia believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
  • Christian Boyles believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
  • Scott Fishbein believed he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.
  • Edrees Hmaiden believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

But the suspects were in fact chatting online with undercover officers. They were arrested when they showed up at an arranged meeting expecting to meet a minor.

The sheriff’s office got help with this month’s operation from police in Arlington and Fort Worth.