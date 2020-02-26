10 busted in Tarrant County for online solicitation of a minor

article

Ten people are charged with online solicitation of a minor after a Tarrant County sting.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said the following suspects all thought they were going to meet a teenager – either a boy or a girl – for sex.

Paul Aceves believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Yadav Manish believe he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Matthew Wilson believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Ladrick Deon Mackey, a registered sex offender, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy.

Aashish Moorani believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Byron Cochrain Jr. believed he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.

Mauro Garcia believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Christian Boyles believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

Scott Fishbein believed he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.

Edrees Hmaiden believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.

But the suspects were in fact chatting online with undercover officers. They were arrested when they showed up at an arranged meeting expecting to meet a minor.

The sheriff’s office got help with this month’s operation from police in Arlington and Fort Worth.