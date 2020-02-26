10 busted in Tarrant County for online solicitation of a minor
FORT WORTH, Texas - Ten people are charged with online solicitation of a minor after a Tarrant County sting.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said the following suspects all thought they were going to meet a teenager – either a boy or a girl – for sex.
- Paul Aceves believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
- Yadav Manish believe he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
- Matthew Wilson believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
- Ladrick Deon Mackey, a registered sex offender, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy.
- Aashish Moorani believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
- Byron Cochrain Jr. believed he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.
- Mauro Garcia believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
- Christian Boyles believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
- Scott Fishbein believed he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.
- Edrees Hmaiden believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl.
But the suspects were in fact chatting online with undercover officers. They were arrested when they showed up at an arranged meeting expecting to meet a minor.
The sheriff’s office got help with this month’s operation from police in Arlington and Fort Worth.