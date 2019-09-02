1-year-old killed in Fort Worth auto-pedestrian crash

article

A 1-year-old girl was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

Police said the wreck happened at about 3:15 p.m., in the 3000 block of Gardenia Dr.

Officers were initially told a child had been hit by a car.

After arriving at the scene, police found an injured child, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer identified the victim as 1-year-old Ashley Castro Velasquez.

Investigators found that the crash happened after a possible domestic argument.

Police have detained the driver involved, along with a passenger who was in the vehicle at the time, for questioning.

No further details have been released at this time. Fort Worth PD is continuing to investigate.