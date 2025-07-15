1 Year Later: First Baptist Dallas working to rebuild historic sanctuary after devastating fire
DALLAS - It’s been exactly one year since a devastating fire partially destroyed First Baptist Dallas’ historic sanctuary.
The church said it has been a year of dislocation for its members, but the church has remained strong throughout the rebuilding process.
First Baptist Dallas Restoration
First Baptist Dallas historic sanctuary restoration renderings
What we know:
Plans are already in place to restore the historic sanctuary.
The building’s original walls will be retained, but the interior will be re-imagined based on the layout from the early 1900s.
It will also have new community spaces to meet the church’s current needs.
Construction is scheduled to begin early next year and is expected to be completed by Easter of 2028.
What they're saying:
Church leaders said this past year has been inconvenient, but thankfully, they have another space to worship for the time being.
"We’re alive and well and thriving," said Sr. Pastor Robert Jeffress. "This was our historic sanctuary that we used for chapel. We had a new worship center we opened about 13 years ago. And if God hadn’t led us to build that new worship center, we would be homeless as a church."
First Baptist Dallas Fire
The backstory:
A blazing fire consumed First Baptist Dallas’ historic sanctuary on July 19, 2024.
Officials believe the fire started in the basement and quickly spread.
The iconic Downtown Dallas building, which was built in 1890 and became a historic landmark in 1968, was left with only its exterior walls standing.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.
The Source: The information in this story comes from interviews with Sr. Pastor Robert Jeffress and Sr. Executive Pastor Ben Lavvorn, as well as past news coverage.