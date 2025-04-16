1 woman killed, 2 hurt in Dallas County crash

article

One woman is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a wreck along Interstate 45 near the C.F. Hawn Freeway in southern Dallas County.

What we know:

Police said it happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found two wrecked vehicles, including one that had overturned.

Firefighters pulled a woman from the overturned vehicle. She died at the hospital.

A man and a woman in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to recover.

Police believe the driver of the overturned vehicle had mechanical issues that led to the collision.

What we don't know:

The name of the woman who died has not yet been released.