1 teen killed, 5 others injured in Waxahachie car crash

The death of a teenager and serious injuries to five others rocked the community of Waxahachie.

Police said 16-year-old Titiana Errisuriz was behind the wheel and lost control Saturday afternoon, missing a curve and hitting a culvert. She died in the crash.

Errisuriz was set to begin her junior year at Waxahachie Global High School.

Her sister described her as someone who always wanted to help others.

Even though she’s no longer here, she will continue to do that by being a skin, tissue and eye donor.

"She would love it because she wanted to help everyone she could," her sister, Isabella Errisuriz, said. "She’s giving the opportunity for people to see again. They literally get to see the world through her eyes. Never in a million years would I have thought I would have to write that."

The other five passengers included Errisuriz’ 15-year-old brother and several 16 and 17-year-olds. They were taken to the hospital by helicopter and ambulance.

One is now home recovering but the other four are still hospitalized.

Grief counselors will be at Waxahachie Global High School for students struggling with the loss.

A candlelight vigil is also planned for Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at the school.

