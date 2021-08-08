DPS investigating fatal crash in Waxahachie

One person is dead and five others were hurt in a crash Saturday afternoon in Ellis County, according to officials.

Waxahachie ISD said the crash involved several students.

The school district said, "It is with great sadness that we have learned multiple Waxahachie ISD students were involved in a car accident this afternoon. While we are unable to share any information about the accident at this time, we ask that you please join the entire Waxahachie ISD family in praying for the young people involved in the accident, as well as their families, friends, and teachers."

State troopers said the driver lost control going around a curve along Shoreside Trail near Shepherd's Hill Road, and the driver was killed.

Five passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured and taken to hospitals in Dallas and Waxahachie.

DPS officials could not confirm the ages of the victims.



