1 suspect arrested, another at-large following Dallas murder
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a second suspect following a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the 8100 block of Forest Lane.
The victim, 43-year-old Erick Blakely, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Witnesses told police they saw two men run from the location and get on a DART train. Officers used that information to take 27-year-old Devonte Miles into custody.
Miles is facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and manslaughter.
They could not locate the second man, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Jacob White at 214-283-4825 or email jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters should call 214-373-TIPS.