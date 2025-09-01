Euless restaurant fight ends with 1 dead, 2 injured

article

The Brief One person was shot and killed in the parking lot outside a Euless restaurant and club early Monday morning. The victim died at the hospital. Two other adults were injured in a fight. The suspect fled and has not yet been arrested.



Euless police are investigating an early morning fight and shooting outside a restaurant that left one person dead.

What we know:

It happened around 2 a.m. at Marina’s Restaurant and Club off Euless Boulevard.

Police said a fight involving multiple people from several different groups erupted in the parking lot outside the business.

Kafo Tuha, 30, was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Two other people who were injured in the fight were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled and has not yet been arrested.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the suspect or motive.