1 person dead in shooting outside Dallas convenience store

One person is dead in a shooting outside a Dallas convenience store overnight Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., in the Texaco gas station parking lot along Lake June Road, near Jim Miller Road, in the Pleasant Grove area.

Police said an armed man walked up to a vehicle, opened fire, and then ran away.

The victim has not yet been identified.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or email ronald.kramer@dallascityhall.com.