1 Marine dead, 8 missing, 2 injured following training 'mishap' off San Clemente Island coast

Search and rescue efforts were underway Friday after one Marine died and eight other service members remain missing after what officials described as a training exercise "mishap” off the Southern California Coast. Two service members were also injured in the incident.

The training exercise occurred on an Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AAV) Thursday evening.

According to USMC authorities, fifteen Marines and one Sailor were inside the AAV when the incident occurred.

First Lt. Tuthill with the Marine Expeditionary Force said Marines in the AAV reported “taking on water” around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

One Marine was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Tuthill said. Their name has not been released and their name will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

Amongst the eight Marines who have been recovered, two were taken to local hospitals. As of Friday morning, one was listed in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, Lt. Tuthill said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer in a tweet posted to the Marine Expeditionary Force account.

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard are assisting with search efforts.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.