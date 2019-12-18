1 killed, others shot in Southeast Oak Cliff drive-by shooting at gas station

article

One person was killed and others were caught in the crossfire of a shooting in southeast Oak Cliff Wednesday night.

Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the Exxon Hi-Mart at the corner of Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart roads.

People in two dark-colored cars were shooting at each other as they drove by the convenience store and the stray bullets hit two people in the parking lot.

Investigators do not believe the man who was killed was the intended target. His name has not yet been released.

A woman who was reportedly at the store with two children was hit in the hand. She is expected to recover. The bullets also hit a third person's car, but they were not hurt, police said.

Police have not released a description of the shooters. A witness said they were driving white and gray cars, possibly Hondas.

This is the second time in four weeks that there's been a drive-by shooting at the Exxon Hi-Mart. In the first shooting, two people were injured.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.