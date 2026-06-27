1 killed in accidental shooting in Grand Prairie, 19-year-old suspect arrested

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One person was killed overnight in an alleged accidental shooting in front of a home in Grand Prairie.

What we know:

Grand Prairie police said they got a call just before 3 a.m. Saturday about a fatal shooting in the 500 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they learned that the shooting had happened inside a vehicle that was in front of a home.

Witnesses said 19-year-old Alexander Chavez had been sitting in the backseat of the vehicle and recklessly handling a firearm. It discharged, killing the victim in the driver’s seat.

Chavez fled the scene after the shooting but was later taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The name and age of the victim have not yet been released.

What's next:

Chavez is facing a manslaughter charge, which is a second-degree felony.