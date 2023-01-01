1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

article

One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night.

Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road.

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

It went down an embankment and into the water below.

First responders pronounced one of the occupants dead at the scene. The second was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet shared whether something caused that vehicle to veer off the road.