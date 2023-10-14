1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Red Bird shopping center

article

A man was shot and killed and a woman was also shot at a shopping center in the Red Bird area.

The shooting happened Saturday around 3 a.m. at the Big-T Plaza.

Police say an unknown suspect shot a man and a woman after some kind of disturbance.

Police say the man was also run over by a fleeing vehicle. He later died at the hospital.

The woman who was shot was also taken to the hospital and is said to be stable.

Police say it’s unclear if the two were the actual targets.

A suspect description has not been released.