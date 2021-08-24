1 killed, 1 injured in Lake Lewisville boating accident

article

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a boating accident on Lake Lewisville.

Little Elm police said it happened late Sunday under the Little Elm Bridge.

The boat hit several rocks under the bridge and all six passengers were ejected.

One passenger died at the scene because of a suspected head injury. Another was taken to the hospital with injuries.

All other passengers made it to shore safely.

Advertisement

Game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are investigating the crash.