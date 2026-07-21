1 hurt, suspects on the run following Dallas shooting

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The Brief A man is in serious condition at a local hospital after being shot multiple times during a fight with two people late Monday night at the Creekside Villas Apartments in southeast Dallas. Dallas police are investigating the scene, but the victim's identity has not yet been publicly released. No suspects are in custody, no suspect descriptions have been provided, and authorities have not released details regarding a potential motive.



Dallas police are investigating a shooting in southeast Dallas.

What we know:

It happened late Monday night at the Creekside Villas Apartments on North Jim Miller Road.

Police said a man was shot several times after fighting with two people.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any information about the motive of the events leading up to the shooting.

No suspects are in custody and no descriptions were released.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.