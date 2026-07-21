1 hurt, suspects on the run following Dallas shooting
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DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting in southeast Dallas.
What we know:
It happened late Monday night at the Creekside Villas Apartments on North Jim Miller Road.
Police said a man was shot several times after fighting with two people.
He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released any information about the motive of the events leading up to the shooting.
No suspects are in custody and no descriptions were released.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department and officers at the scene.