1 fatally shot, 2 others injured at house party in Fort Worth

One person was killed and two others were injured after being shot at a house party in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m., at a home in the 1800 block of Gould Ave.

Responding officers found a male in the driveway who had been fatally shot. His name has not been released.

Officers then found another victim who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were later told that a third shooting victim had been driven to a local hospital.

The shooter fled before officers arrived on scene. A description of the suspect is not yet known.