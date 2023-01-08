1 dead in overnight rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington

article

One person is dead and there were other injuries reported following a rollover crash on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning.

Police said the wreck happened at about 2 a.m., when the driver of a pickup truck lost control along the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near Collins Street.

The single-vehicle crash resulted in the truck ending up on its side.

There were people transported to area hospitals, but police did not say how many.

One of those people was pronounced dead.

The conditions of the others taken to hospitals was not released.

The crash caused nearby lanes to be closed as crews investigated the cause of the crash.