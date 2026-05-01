1 dead in road rage shooting on I-35W in Fort Worth

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The Brief One man is dead following a suspected road rage shooting on Thursday afternoon on the I-35W service road near Meacham Boulevard. The shooter called police to report the incident and was detained for questioning. No charges have been filed yet as investigators seek witnesses to determine exactly what led to the fatal confrontation.



One person is dead after a suspected road rage shooting on the Interstate 35W service road in Fort Worth on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Fort Worth Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on the northbound I-35W service road.

Investigators believe two adult male drivers were involved in an altercation after exiting the freeway at Meacham Boulevard.

"At that traffic light, some type of incident occurred and one of the drivers shot the other driver," said Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada.

The shooter called the police, saying he had shot someone.

"He is temporarily detained and being questioned by our homicide detectives," Officer Calzada said.

The other man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

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What we don't know:

Fort Worth police have not yet arrested the shooter or said whether he will face charges.

The names of the two men involved have also not been released.

What you can do:

Police would like to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the altercation.

"We trust our public very well and they trust us. So anybody that may have information, just like in other cases, they share it with us. We're asking you to do that again. Please call our non-emergency number or you can reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously," Calzada said. "Any extra information we can have to gather the full details on this would be very helpful."

Tipsters can call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222 or submit a tip anonymously through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com.