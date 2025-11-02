1 dead, multiple injured in Farmers Branch crash

article

The Brief One person was killed, and multiple others were seriously injured in a high-speed crash in Farmers Branch early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at Marsh Lane and Wooded Creek Drive, involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Mazda SUV. Police believe the driver of the Tahoe caused the collision by running a red light while speeding; criminal charges are expected.



Farmers Branch police are investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning that left one dead and multiple people injured.

Farmers Branch Crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Marsh Lane and Wooded Creek Drive. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Mazda SUV.

According to police, the Tahoe was traveling northbound on Marsh at a high rate of speed. The driver reportedly ran a red light and crashed into the Mazda, police said.

The driver of the Mazda died at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the Tahoe were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Marsh Lane was closed for several hours while the Crash Team processed the scene. Criminal charges are expected, pending the outcome of the investigation.

What we don't know:

The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released.

Police have not given any updates on the people in the Tahoe.