1 dead, multiple injured in Farmers Branch crash
FARMERS BRANCH, Texas - Farmers Branch police are investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning that left one dead and multiple people injured.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Marsh Lane and Wooded Creek Drive. The crash involved a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Mazda SUV.
According to police, the Tahoe was traveling northbound on Marsh at a high rate of speed. The driver reportedly ran a red light and crashed into the Mazda, police said.
The driver of the Mazda died at the scene.
The driver and passengers of the Tahoe were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Marsh Lane was closed for several hours while the Crash Team processed the scene. Criminal charges are expected, pending the outcome of the investigation.
What we don't know:
The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released.
Police have not given any updates on the people in the Tahoe.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Farmers Branch Police Department.