1 dead in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

The Brief Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Rogers Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital after reports of gunfire and was later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation, and the police are still on the scene.



Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Rogers Avenue at approximately 2:12 P.M.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire outside a residence, around the corner from Verona Park.

One individual was transported by Lancaster EMS to Methodist Central Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

What's next:

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Lancaster Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Updates will be provided as they become available.