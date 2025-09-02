1 dead in Lancaster shooting, police investigating
LANCASTER, Texas - Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Rogers Avenue at approximately 2:12 P.M.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of gunfire outside a residence, around the corner from Verona Park.
One individual was transported by Lancaster EMS to Methodist Central Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
What's next:
This is an active and ongoing investigation. Lancaster Police remain on scene as the investigation continues.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the City of Lancaster.