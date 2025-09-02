Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Lancaster shooting, police investigating

Published  September 2, 2025 6:36pm CDT
The Brief

    • Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Rogers Avenue.
    • One person was transported to the hospital after reports of gunfire and was later pronounced dead.
    • This is an ongoing investigation, and the police are still on the scene.

LANCASTER, Texas - Lancaster Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of Rogers Avenue at approximately 2:12 P.M.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire outside a residence, around the corner from Verona Park.

One individual was transported by Lancaster EMS to Methodist Central Hospital and was later pronounced dead. 

What's next:

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Lancaster Police remain on scene as the investigation continues. 

Updates will be provided as they become available.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the City of Lancaster.

