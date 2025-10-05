Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in Fort Worth fiery crash

By
Published  October 5, 2025 8:51am CDT
Fort Worth
FOX 4
The Brief

    • One person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. on the I-30 access road near Cherry Lane in Fort Worth.
    • The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after their pickup truck rolled and caught on fire.
    • The identity of the deceased driver and details about any other involved vehicles are currently unknown as the crash remains under investigation.

FORT WORTH, Texas - One person died in a fiery crash Saturday night in Fort Worth.

Deadly Fort Worth Crash

What we know:

According to Fort Worth Police, the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on the I-30 access road near Cherry Lane.

The investigation revealed a pickup involved in the crash rolled and caught on fire.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

Police did not release information about the other vehicle or driver.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.

