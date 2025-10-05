1 dead in Fort Worth fiery crash

article

The Brief One person died in a fiery single-vehicle crash Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. on the I-30 access road near Cherry Lane in Fort Worth. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after their pickup truck rolled and caught on fire. The identity of the deceased driver and details about any other involved vehicles are currently unknown as the crash remains under investigation.



One person died in a fiery crash Saturday night in Fort Worth.

Deadly Fort Worth Crash

What we know:

According to Fort Worth Police, the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on the I-30 access road near Cherry Lane.

The investigation revealed a pickup involved in the crash rolled and caught on fire.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.

Police did not release information about the other vehicle or driver.