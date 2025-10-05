1 dead in Fort Worth fiery crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person died in a fiery crash Saturday night in Fort Worth.
Deadly Fort Worth Crash
What we know:
According to Fort Worth Police, the crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on the I-30 access road near Cherry Lane.
The investigation revealed a pickup involved in the crash rolled and caught on fire.
The driver of the pickup died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased driver has not been released.
Police did not release information about the other vehicle or driver.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.