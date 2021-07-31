1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Celina

article

Celina police and Texas Rangers are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Celina Friday night.

Police were called out to the 100 block of S. Alabama Street.

Responding officers reported encountering an armed suspect. Officers then fired at the suspect.

No further details have been released about what the suspect and officers did before the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a Plano hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Texas Rangers are assisting Celina PD with the investigation.