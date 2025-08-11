1 dead in 5-vehicle crash, Westbound I-30 at Sycamore in Fort Worth closed
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 30 shut down all westbound lanes Monday morning and left one person dead, officials said.
Deadly East Freeway Crash
What we know:
The crash, involving at least five vehicles, occurred around 6:26 a.m. near the 1800 block of the East Freeway. A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, authorities said.
No other serious injuries were reported.
Central and East Traffic units were dispatched to the scene.
All westbound lanes of I-30 were closed as traffic detectives investigated the details of the crash.
What we don't know:
Identities of those involved have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.