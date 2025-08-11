1 dead in 5-vehicle crash, Westbound I-30 at Sycamore in Fort Worth closed

article

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash on the East Freeway has resulted in one fatality. The crash involved at least five vehicles, but no other major injuries have been reported. All westbound lanes of Interstate 30 were shut down as traffic detectives investigate the scene.



Deadly East Freeway Crash

What we know:

The crash, involving at least five vehicles, occurred around 6:26 a.m. near the 1800 block of the East Freeway. A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, authorities said.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Central and East Traffic units were dispatched to the scene.

All westbound lanes of I-30 were closed as traffic detectives investigated the details of the crash.

What we don't know:

Identities of those involved have not been released.