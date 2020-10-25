1 dead, 4 injured in shootout after fight at house party in Fort Worth

article

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly overnight shootout at a house party near downtown.

Five people were shot, and officers found 21-year-old Manuel Luis Hernandez dead in the roadway outside of the home on Carver Avenue.

A second person is in critical condition.

The three others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators found that there was a fight at the house party that led to an exchange of gunfire.