Victor Boschini returns as TCU chancellor following Daniel Pullin's resignation

The Brief Daniel Pullin is resigning as Texas Christian University Chancellor after a little more than a year in the role. Former Chancellor Victor Boschini will replace Pullin. Boschini previously served as the university's chancellor for 22 years before stepping down in 2025.



Former Texas Christian University Chancellor Victor Boschini is returning to his previous role following the resignation of Daniel Pullin.

What we know:

Pullin served as chancellor for a little more than a year.

Following the resignation, officials appointed Boschini to take over immediately.

Boschini spent 22 years as chancellor before stepping down in 2025.

What we don't know:

University officials did not provide a reason for Pullin's departure.

What they're saying:

Kit Moncrief, chair of the TCU Board of Trustees, thanked Pullin for his time at the university.

"We thank Daniel for his years of service at TCU. We wish him and his family only the best," Moncrief said.

Pullin also released a statement regarding his departure.

"I would like to thank the entire Horned Frog family for the support and encouragement during my time at TCU," Pullin said. "I love our students and couldn’t be more proud of what their futures entail as they graduate and become outstanding TCU alumni."

Moncrief said the university is turning to Boschini's experience to guide the campus forward.

"Victor’s proven leadership will ensure our Lead On: Values in Action strategic plan continues to be successfully implemented on behalf of our students, faculty, and our supportive community, while he and our team steward our daily campus life," Moncrief said.