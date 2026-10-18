Rhome firefighter arrested at station on child pornography and online solicitation charges

article

The Brief Zachary Christian Cooper was taken into custody Thursday morning on charges of online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. The City of Rhome terminated Cooper's employment effective Thursday, and he was subsequently released from Wise County jail on $20,000 bond. DPS investigators are leading the active criminal case, and local officials declined to release further details.



A full-time firefighter with Rhome Fire Rescue was arrested at the city's fire station Thursday morning on charges of online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Rhome firefighter arrested at station

What we know:

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators arrested Zachary Christian Cooper around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Rhome Fire Station. The City of Rhome terminated Cooper's employment effective the same day.

Jail records show Cooper, a resident of Boyd, Texas, was booked into the Wise County jail by DPS on charges of online solicitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. Warrants for both charges were issued out of the 271st Judicial District Court, with bond set at $10,000 for each charge. Cooper posted surety bonds totaling $20,000 and was released on Friday.

What they're saying:

"Rhome Fire Rescue holds its personnel to high standards of professionalism, integrity, and public trust," Fire Chief and Fire Marshal W. Scott Estes said in a statement. "We remain committed to serving and protecting our community and maintaining the confidence that our citizens place in our department."

City and fire officials declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing criminal investigation led by the Texas Department of Public Safety.