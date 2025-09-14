1 dead, 4 injured in Dallas crash

article

The Brief A two-car crash in Dallas early Sunday morning killed one person and injured four others. The crash happened when a silver sedan rear-ended a red sedan, which had two children inside. The driver of the silver sedan was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other four people are expected to recover.



An early Sunday morning car crash in Dallas killed one person and sent four others to the hospital, authorities said.

Fatal crash in the Red Bird area

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a two-car collision at about 2:20 a.m. at FM 1382 Highway and West Camp Wisdom Road, in the Red Bird area of Dallas, where they found multiple vehicles with critical injuries reported.

According to police, a red sedan with four people inside, including two children, was traveling northbound on FM 1382 when it was rear-ended by a silver sedan. The silver sedan caught fire, and witnesses were able to pull the male driver from the burning vehicle.

The driver of the silver sedan was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Four other people from the other vehicle were taken to area hospitals. They are expected to survive.

The Dallas Police Department’s traffic investigators were on the scene for several hours mapping the crash. All northbound lanes of the highway were closed and traffic was diverted to side streets. The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died has not been released.