1 dead, 3 critically injured in Fort Worth crash

A multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth has left one person dead and at least three others in critical condition, authorities said Sunday.

Fatal Fort Worth Crash

What we know:

Fort Worth police said the crash happened just after midnight Sunday on Boat Club Road near Eagle Mountain Lake.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police said investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.