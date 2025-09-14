Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 3 critically injured in Fort Worth crash

Published  September 14, 2025 12:29pm CDT
FORT WORTH, Texas - A multi-vehicle crash in Fort Worth has left one person dead and at least three others in critical condition, authorities said Sunday.

Fort Worth police said the crash happened just after midnight Sunday on Boat Club Road near Eagle Mountain Lake.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police said investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.

