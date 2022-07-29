1 dead, 2 wounded in Lancaster shooting

article

One person was killed, and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Lancaster, south of Dallas.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office found the victims at a house on Eagle River Trail, near Barclay Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

One of the wounded is in critical condition. The other is expected to survive.

Deputies describe this as an isolated incident. Several people were taken in for questioning.

No arrests have been made.