1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle Grand Prairie crash

Published  August 4, 2025 7:10pm CDT
Grand Prairie
The Brief

    • A high-speed car crash in Grand Prairie, Texas, resulted in one fatality and two injuries.
    • The vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control and hitting a power pole.
    • The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of the next of kin.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 800 block of Mayfield Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night. 

What we know:

A Toyota passenger car was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Mayfield Road when the driver lost control, colliding with a power pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department Medics. 

A second passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third passenger was not injured.

What's next:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.

The collision remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.

