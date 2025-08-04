1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle Grand Prairie crash
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 800 block of Mayfield Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night.
What we know:
A Toyota passenger car was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Mayfield Road when the driver lost control, colliding with a power pole.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department Medics.
A second passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third passenger was not injured.
What's next:
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.
The collision remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Grand Prairie Police Department.