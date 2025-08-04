1 dead, 2 injured in single-vehicle Grand Prairie crash

article

The Brief A high-speed car crash in Grand Prairie, Texas, resulted in one fatality and two injuries. The vehicle's driver was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control and hitting a power pole. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of the next of kin.



The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred in the 800 block of Mayfield Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday night.

What we know:

A Toyota passenger car was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Mayfield Road when the driver lost control, colliding with a power pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department Medics.

A second passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third passenger was not injured.

What's next:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.

The collision remains under investigation.