1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas Design District apartment complex

An 18-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Dallas’ Design District Thursday afternoon.

Dallas police said the shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m., at the Altas Design District Apartments, on Inspiration Drive.

Responding officers found a man on the second floor of the apartment’s parking garage who had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital.

About an hour later, another hospital contacted police about two men with gunshot wounds who walked into the hospital.

Investigators found these two men were involved in the shooting at the Altas Design District Apartments.

One of the men, Darius Ali Claiborn, later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676.