1 dead, 2 injured in Collin County crash involving school bus

Crews are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that involved a school bus in Collin County on Wednesday.

The crash happened before 4 p.m. on the Long Bridge at FM 3286 in Lucas.

Lucas Fire says 1 person was killed in the crash.

2 people were transported to a nearby hospital.

9 high school students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to Princeton ISD.

One student on the bus was evaluated and released by Emergency Medical Services.

No other children on the bus were injured.

The Long Bridge will be closed while the crash investigation takes place.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more info.